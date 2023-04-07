As the Easter holidays kick off many of us will be packing up the car for a road trip and on the search for the cheapest petrol deal.
Motorists are being advised to shop around for petrol with Compare The Market advising people to use fuel check apps and to look for areas with less competition.
The prices for unleaded 91 (U91) and ethanol 94 (E10) have been creeping up across NSW since the start of the week, with E10 rising by 0.9 cents per litre and U91 by 0.8 since Monday, April 3.
"Just as the major supermarkets set their own prices for groceries, petrol stations do the same," Chris Ford, an energy expert with Compare the Market said.
"Even though we're expecting to see prices push past that painful $2 mark, some retailers will sell fuel below this price. This is why it's vital to put the pedal to the metal and hunt around for deals."
So, where are the cheap places to fill up your car in the Illawarra this Good Friday?
The Mercury has reviewed some of the cheapest and most expensive places to fill up your tank in the Illawarra.
Searching for a cheap tank of unleaded 91 fuel?
One of the cheapest petrol stations is NPG Albion Park Rail at 170.5 cents per litre while 7-Eleven Dapto is charging 211.9.
Unleaded 91, U91 (average petrol price by suburb)
For ethanol 94 one of the cheapest petrol stations is NPG Albion Park Rail at 168.7 while Shell Helensburgh is charging 209.9.
Ethanol 94, E10 (average petrol price by suburb)
One of the cheapest places for diesel is NPG Albion Park Rail at 182.9 while the Coles Express in Dapto and Bulli are charging 213.9.
Diesel, DL (average petrol price by suburb)
The fuel prices listed are for Friday, April 7 from the FuelCheck NSW app and is not a comprehensive list of the Illawarra region.
For updated fuel prices near you, view the NSW Government app FuelCheck NSW.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
