Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Good Friday petrol prices across the Illawarra

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 7 2023 - 6:33pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where are the cheapest places to fill up your tank in the Illawarra over the Easter long weekend? Picture by Adam McLean.
Where are the cheapest places to fill up your tank in the Illawarra over the Easter long weekend? Picture by Adam McLean.

As the Easter holidays kick off many of us will be packing up the car for a road trip and on the search for the cheapest petrol deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.