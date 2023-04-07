The day an intense storm ripped through the Illawarra, Ali Bachir started to realise something was wrong at his Betta Home Living Store in Keira Street, Wollongong.
"Water went from the roof into the ceiling, and from the ceiling some of the water got into the stock and started to spread," he said.
With electronics spread throughout the store, Mr Bachir decided to switch off the power immediately.
That was two months ago, and Mr Bachir is yet to re-open the store.
Mr Bachir is one of hundreds of business owners in Wollongong who has had to deal with the ongoing effects of wild weather.
In 2022, 100 applications were approved and paid to small businesses in Wollongong following flooding in February and March, totalling over $1.1 million, according to statistics from Service NSW.
After the June and July storms, 32 applications for small business grants were paid out across the LGA at a total value of $440,000.
While Mr Bachir has not accessed these business grants, he and the building owner have gone through the process of claiming losses under insurance.
Across two flooding and severe weather events in 2022 affecting NSW, Victoria and Tasmania, the Insurance Council of Australia tallied nearly 3000 commercial property claims and estimates the total loss, including domestic insurance claims, to be nearly a billion dollars.
Over the past three years, the total insurance bill for storms and floods has topped $12.3 billion, according to the ICA.
This figure is only set to rise, as the impacts of climate change are being felt now. By 2050, the ICA expects the cost of climate-related extreme weather events to Australia to reach $35.2 billion a year.
Besides limiting greenhouse gas emissions and resultant global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, at a local level Wollongong City Council has adopted its climate change adaptation plan. Actions involve monitoring drains to reduce the risk of flooding, as well as reassessing floodplain risks, inline with climate change projections.
Back on Keira Street, Mr Bachir tried to trade while the store was closed via online sales, but without any storage space had to cut his losses and wait for the carpets to dry out and the roof to be repaired.
His landlord has waived the rent while remediation works occur, but Mr Bachir expects to be out of pocket by about $100,000, even after repayments from his insurer.
"They just finished the roof yesterday, because we've been waiting and getting scared by the weather because it was supposed to rain all this week."
Having only opened in early 2021, Mr Bachir is calling on the local community to come and support the business as it re-opens.
"We're going to come back and it's going to be like a new store inside."
