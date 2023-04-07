It has been two and a half years since his untimely death, yet Thirroul artist and surfer Ty Delaney continues to bring people together.
Good Friday saw the third Steel City Surf Classic, an event established in Ty's honour that aims to bring together surfers and the wider community to celebrate friendship and support one another.
Ty was killed in a crash on Picton Road in October 2020, at the age of 25.
He was a passionate surfer, and in tribute to that the Steel City Surf Classic sees teams of five compete out on the waves.
This year, some 100 surfers took part in the challenge at Thirroul and the event attracted in total about 500 people.
Meanwhile, graffiti artists painted eight works to be given as prizes, and the suicide prevention initiative #talk2mebro was on site to open up conversations and encourage people to test themselves in an ice bath.
The Steel City Surf Classic was inspired by Ty, but his mum Petra said it was also about three other young men from the northern suburbs: Zane Cahill, Kane Richardson and Jackson Ford.
"The community lost four boys within two years of each other and they were all roughly the same age... and to have that huge loss in the community, they needed something," she said.
Petra said the mothers of those young men were also at the event on Friday, helping it run.
"Seeing those mums gives me strength, and seeing the boys [their friends] gives me strength, gives me joy," she said.
The event also raises money for community initiatives, such as Bulli High School's art program, a resilience workshop, and support for local surfers.
"Everyone is just so generous with what the give to the competition," Petra said.
It will continue with an after-party at Ryan's Hotel on Friday night, where local DJs POG and Braden Clark will provide the entertainment while attendees can try their luck at winning some of the $4000 in prizes donated by local businesses.
Petra thanked Ty's friends who helped organise the event, saying it would not have happened without them.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.