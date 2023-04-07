Dapto's hockey legend Wayne Billett has clocked 700 games for his club last Sunday.
This occurred when Billett played third grade for the club against Albion Park which ended in a scoreless draw at Unanderra.
"It was really exciting to play this 700th game and against Park, a great rival club in my days," Billett said.
Billett was also the Illawarra Hockey board president from 2003 to 2009 and life member of both Dapto and Illawarra boards.
Wayne started his hockey career in 1982 spanning 400 first grade games and eight premierships in second and third grades including appearing in three first grade grand finals.
He has been an Illawarra and State representative in junior and seniors hockey and presently playing in veterans hockey in the Over 55s Masters.
Off the field, Billett has also held the whistle umpiring in local and national State championships.
Away from hockey, Wayne's world also includes being a stalwart in greyhound racing, a sport he adores and spanning 40 years.
He is the deputy CEO at Greyhound Racing NSW and a former manager of Richmond Racing club and CEO of the Dapto Dogs.
