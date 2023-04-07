Illawarra Mercury
Dapto hockey legend Wayne Billet clocks in 700 game milestone

By Tony de Souza
Updated April 7 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
Dapto hockey legend Wayne Billett.
Dapto's hockey legend Wayne Billett has clocked 700 games for his club last Sunday.

Local News

