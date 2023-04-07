When John Vohradsky moved from Tarrawanna to East Corrimal, finding a tight-knit community wasn't what he expected to find.
"You think the beach, it's busy and there's a lot of activity," he said.
After making the move six months ago with his family, Mr Vohradsky said what he has found was the opposite of anonymous suburbia.
"Tarrawanna is a lovely established area, but coming in and out of the street, you drive in, wave at someone and the roller door closes," he said.
East Corrimal in contrast has mini-communities on each street where residents look out for one another.
"You put your bins out and then, say the red bin has been emptied, someone has put yours in when they put theirs away," Mr Vohradsky said.
A hub of the community, Mr Vohradsky has found, is a small community garden that has been set up between Birch Crescent and the foreshore bike track.
Leigh Stewart, whose property the garden sits on, said the idea came out of the enforced localisation of COVID.
"I thought I'd put in a couple of garden beds, and then all of a sudden it turned into more and more garden beds, which turned into worm farms and compositing bins," he said.
Now, the garden is maintained by a network of a few hundred volunteers from the neighbourhood, and grows all kinds of vegetables and herbs from rows of wooden planter boxes.
Six years ago, when Mr Stewart purchased the block of land, the vacant square was overgrown with grasses.
"I thought we need to get our community engaged, and have a chance where people can come and meet each other and talk," he said.
Organised by a committee, the East Corrimal Veggie Patch welcomes those with a green thumb and those less horticulturally-inclined. Mr Vorhadsky said he has picked up basil and tomatoes from the garden, but it's been the friends and neighbours that have stayed with him.
"You see dogs here and kids there and lots of different age groups there. That's what community is about."
