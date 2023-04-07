The Titans may be down on key troops, but St George Illawarra enforcer Josh Kerr says they won't be taking this weekend's trip to the Gold Coast lightly.
The Dragons are looking to build on their last-start win over the Dolphins when they play at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday. The hosts are slight favourites heading into the clash, but will be without star fullback AJ Brimson and veteran five-eighth Kieran Foran due to injury.
Speaking to reporters before boarding a plane to Queensland on Friday afternoon, Kerr admitted he didn't really know what to expect from Gold Coast.
"We definitely needed last week's win because it didn't seem too far away that we were getting flogged two weeks in a row. The good sign of that was it wasn't really anything that we were doing, it was mental for us. And last week was a good turning point," Kerr, 27, said.
"But they're (Titans) a team that you have no idea what they're going to throw at you. We were watching video this week and they're always throwing different kinds of shapes at you. But we're getting ready, we're prepared really well.
"We can't control what they do, but you can never count them out. They do have a few injuries, but guys like Toby Sexton will always stand up.
"But we've got a game plan and we had a good win last week, so we've got to take that (confidence) into this week."
A win on Sunday would ease some pressure on Dragons head coach Anthony Griffin, as reports suggest that "Hook" has six games to save his job.
Kerr was quick to water down rumours on Friday, adding that Griffin had played a key role in his recent good surge of form.
"When it (media reports) first came out, you could see that everyone knew there was a weird vibe around the place, but to Hook's credit, he's been really professional and didn't change at all," the forward said.
"That's helped us re-focus on winning games. We can't control what happens with all of that, so our focus is just to win games and play good footy.
"And you never know, Hook could be re-signed. But what he's going through at the moment, no-one should ever have to go through that. And I'm not a fan of it being publicly brought out, but I can't control that.
"I'm just focused on playing as best as I can. And I feel like in the last few weeks, I've been getting the best out of my footy, so that's thanks to him and our assistants."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
