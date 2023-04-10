After departing her A-League Women's club Western Sydney, Sheridan Gallagher is on track to return to her NPL NSW team Illawarra Stingrays to enjoy her football once more.
The Wanderers and Gallagher mutually terminated the final year in her contract last week just eight months after signing a fresh two-year deal with the ALW side.
"I guess summarising the Wanderers season it wasn't what I expected and had hoped for but that's football and it throws all sorts of different obstacles at you," Gallagher said.
"That's just life as well I guess not everything is going to go as planned. The season definitely didn't work out as planned but I'm super keen to get back down with the Stingrays girls and get back on track with where I want to go.
"I'm looking at a few options at the moment [for the next A-League Women's season] but for me the main focus is to get back to enjoying my football and having a bit of fun."
It was never a surprise for Stingrays coach Steve Gordon that he would be without his ALW stars Gallagher, Danika Matos and Chloe Middleton for the first six weeks or so of the campaign due to contractual obligations with their professional clubs.
As a result, plenty of youngsters such as Sophie Emery, Ella Giles and Bronte Pike have been given their opportunity to shine.
It has been a mixed batch of results so far five games in. A win, a draw and three losses sees the side sit 11th out of 14 on the ladder.
Illawarra were unlucky not to be ahead by at least two or three goals in the first half in their recent 2-0 loss to Gladesville.
Gallagher said she had been keeping a close eye on the side and that there were plenty of positive signs so far in the campaign.
"It's a new group of girls coming through and it's a young squad," she said.
"Adelaide [Thompson] and Halle [Callow] who are two very good players have done really well so far and I think could be the future of the Stingrays."
Gordon will have to wait a few more weeks before he will have Gallagher, Matos and Middleton available for selection.
The Stingrays will be in action this Sunday (April 16) away to Northbridge Bulls. Kick-off at 4:30pm.
