Residents of a unit block in Berkeley have had a luck escape after the stairwell of the apartment block was set alight.
Fire and rescue crews were called to the Wilkinson Street address around 10.30pm on Friday evening after someone poured mineral turpentine in a stairwell and set fire to it.
Thankfully, mineral turpentine, while highly flammable, could not ignite the solid core doors used in the units.
Along with the hard tile floors in the stairwell, the fire self extinguished.
NSW Fire and Rescue teams from Warrawong and Dapto were on scene soon afterwards and ensured residents were safe, including having to force open one of the unit's doors.
Firefighters used an electric fan to ventilate the units on the top floor that were affected by smoke.
Crews tested the air for carbon monoxide to ensure that it was safe to return.
Police from Lake Illawarra Police district set up a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the incident. A police spokesperson said officers are treating the fire as suspicious.
No injuries were reported.
Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
