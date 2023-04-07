Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dramatic scenes as storm rolls through Illawarra on April 7

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 8 2023 - 11:03am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yesterday evening all eyes turned to the heavens as a dramatic electrical storm lit up the sky above the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.