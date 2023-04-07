Yesterday evening all eyes turned to the heavens as a dramatic electrical storm lit up the sky above the Illawarra.
The supercell thunderstorm rolled in from the west at about 7.30pm last night, bringing with it heavy rains, damaging winds and large hailstones in the Southern Highlands.
There were reports of golf ball sized hailstones in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands, while the Illawarra was subject to a period of brief but intense rainfall.
The Bellambi weather station recorded 4mm of rain in the hour from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and wind gusts of up to 52 km/h.
At the peak of the storm cell as it moved offshore, weather tracking apps showed lightning strikes in the thousands every hour.
Thankfully the damage was limited, with no SES callouts in the Illawarra. The service did respond to 11 jobs in the Southern Highlands as strong wind gusts caused trees to fall.
On Saturday, a hazardous surf warning is in place for NSW coastal waters, including the Illawarra, and the Bureau of Meteorology has a strong wind warning for theIllawarra which is expected to increase to a gale on Sunday.
Anyone thinking of going on the water or engaging in activities such as rock fishing should expect hazardous conditions.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.