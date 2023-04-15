What's Maddi Weatherall doing?
It was one of the first questions Jamie Soward asked when he got his feet under the desk as Dragons NRLW coach.
He wasn't alone. There were plenty, especially among the Illawarra faithful, who could remember the local product's barnstorming performances as a junior with the Steelers.
The now 21-year-old was so dominant in the Tarsha Gale Cup that highlight packages looked like video-game cheat codes, with size power and footwork something akin to a young Jason Taumalolo.
It saw her spearhead the Steelers 2019 premiership triumph en route to an NRLW debut for the Dragons later that year. She also captained NSW to victory in the Under 18s State of Origin fixture, one made famous by current Dragons NRLW star Teagan Berry's 90-metre solo effort to seal victory.
Soward was on the commentary mic that night, the first time he saw Weatherall in action. Unsurprisingly, she was one of the first players he inquired about when he took the NRLW top job.
"I commentated Maddi's Under 18s game for NSW at North Sydney Oval and Teagan scored the runaway try," Soward recalls.
"We all know the rest is history there, but I was just so impressed with Maddi as well, an athlete like that. I got the job last year and my first day I wanted to know why Maddi wasn't playing for the club."
As it turned out, she hadn't dropped off the face of the earth, she was just far busier with something far more important - starting a family with her partner, Dragons NRL centre Max Feagai. They're now proud parents of seven-month-old daughter Lariah.
Most people thought that would mean the end of her elite footy career at just 21 years of age. As it turned out, she was one of them, with Soward having to go hard on the sell to get her back in the fold.
"She knocked me back probably three or four times," Soward said.
"I kept ringing her, I said to Max, 'I just wanna talk to her'. We got her in for a chat. We walked away from there and I said to Steve (team manager Steve Nielsen) 'I think I've got her' and he said 'mate, I'm not sure. You might have'.
"We sort of left it and, after Chrissy we came back and I said 'I'll do whatever I can to help you, but to show me that you want it, you've got to do some stuff yourself'. I watched her do her first fitness test and she looked at me and I said 'it's never going to get harder than that'.
"She went away and trained super hard and I said 'if you can show me that you want it' I'm going give you a contract'. I said she had to get under a certain time, and she did, but I was always going to give her the contract.
"I think I've said to about three people in my whole life 'you're one of my favorite players' and she's one of them. She's a lovely person, she's got a lovely partner in Max and we just want to do whatever we can to get her back in our system."
It's not something Weatherall herself had anticipated, admittedly thinking the demands of elite level rugby league and motherhood were mutually exclusive.
"I just thought it might have been too hard," Weatherall said.
"I probably just thought I was going keep having kids now and not worry about footy. When I was [still] pregnant, Sowie kept telling me I was one of his favorite players and just kept trying to get me back.
"Once I had my baby, he came back to me and just asked if I'd commit to doing it. I think after Sowie reached out to me and I started training at BaiMed with Rob (conditioning coach Rob Jamieson), that's when I started to think 'yeah' I can do this'.
"We still haven't done preseason, but I know that's going to be tough. The running that I have been doing hasn't been as hard, but after just giving birth it was pretty hard.
"Hopefully I can get fit again and I'm committed to it. Me and my partner (Feagai) always talk about it now and say, if we were to have another one, I'd want to come straight back and keep playing."
She won't be alone in the juggle at the Dragons, with Windang Pelicans product Kaarla Cowan also inking an NRLW deal 11 months after giving birth to daughter Tully.
The unexpected deal is a product of her solid campaign with the Illawarra Steelers in the club's maiden NSW Women's Premiership season. Having previously plied her club trade with Cronulla, the Albion Park local wouldn't have contemplated a return were it not for the Steelers entry into the competition.
"To be completely honest, I didn't think I would be back this year," Cowan - who notched more than 100 games for the Pelicans before the age of 12 - said.
"I decided to have a break from footy before I decided I wanted to have a baby. I know lots of people have a hard time trying to work out what they want to do because the game's not at the [fulltime] point at the moment.
"I wanted to be a younger mum and I was happy with the time that I had her. I definitely wasn't going to travel, it would have just be way too hard.
"Then I saw the Steelers pop up on Facebook page and I spoke to my partner about it and he said 'you should really give it one last try and see how it goes'.
"I did preseason [with the Steelers] and loved it, I'm the fittest I've ever been, stronger as well. I just felt like why not? I'm so glad I did because I have loved this year more than I have any other year. It's just been amazing and being in the team that I'm in, the girls are so fun to be around."
"I didn't expect it at all," she said.
"At the beginning of the year, my main focus was just to enjoy it, so to get this out of it is amazing. A lot of people said I've bounced back quite quickly but I have put in a lot of hard work to get to where I am. I feel if you're not going to put in the work, you probably can't do it.
"It's going to be really hard to get back at a good level but to get the chance at an even higher level is pretty amazing. It's great that the opportunity is local because it makes it a lot easier with my little family as well."
While recently retired Jillaroos great Sam Bremner paved the way for mothers to balance elite careers and family, bringing through multiple players juggling sport and motherhood remains a new challenge for clubs.
Soward admits it will be a learning curve from a coaching and club perspective, but he's determined to ensure the Dragons offer the best opportunity to do so.
"When Sammy Bremner did it, everyone was in awe about Sammy's work ethic and stuff like that, but now we get a chance to first-hand experience it," Soward said.
"I want to be a club where, if females want to go and have a kid, they think 'Dragons' because we know how to bring them back. We've got the right people in Rob (Jamieson) and everyone obviously knows (head physio) Mick Baines.
"We want them to know we're the right club for them to be able to do it at. Having Kaarla and Maddi there, we'll be seeking their advice about training loads and all that kind of stuff.
"Kaarla's been playing for the Steelers so she's probably a little bit further along, but Maddi's going to have a new experience and it's going to be huge for our club."
Weatherall and Cowan are among 19 signings the Dragons have announced since the contracting window opened a fortnight ago. While the focus has largely fallen on big-name departures, Soward has faith in a squad full of players seeking an opportunity.
"We're in a position this year where we're gonna have probably the youngest roster in NRLW," Soward said.
"This is an ultra competitive environment that we're in and it's a bunch of girls where there's no ego, there's no desire to put themselves before the group.
"We've spoken to a lot of girls and I haven't got the sense that they're coming here for the wrong reasons, they're coming here for an opportunity to be able to play NRLW but also better themselves as a people.
"There's a, a lot of girls that have put themselves out of their comfort zone but there's not one girl in our squad at the moment that I don't trust and I don't feel I've got the trust of. That's a special feeling to have as a young coach with a completely new roster."
