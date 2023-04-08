A car crash shut the northbound lane of the Princes Highway in Fairy Meadow on Saturday after two cars collided at a busy and dangerous intersection.
The two drivers emerged from the crash unharmed, however it was the fourth accident along the notorious stretch of road in 10 days.
Just after noon, emergency services responded to reports of two cars colliding on the Princes Highway near the intersection with Guest Avenue, one of Wollongong's worst crash hot spots.
Emergency services closed the northbound lanes while the scene of the collision was cleared and a small spill contained.
A week ago, a woman was killed only a few hundred meters away after being hit by a ute exiting the Leisure Coast Fruit Market and turning onto the Princes Highway.
The other two crashes happened on May 29 when two cars collided on the corner of Cabbage Tree Lane and the Princes Highway, and April 6 when a 53-year-old woman was injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a power pole at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bourke Street, near the Fraternity Club.
Elsewhere on Saturday, a crash at the Princes Highway, Unanderra, delayed traffic.
The two car, nose-to-tail collision occurred outside the Sixt Car Rental yard.
Emergency services attended, with one patient reporting injuries, however paramedics treated the person at the scene and they did not require hospitalisation.
There was heavy traffic going through the Nowra CBD after a car collided with a lightpole.
The incident occurred just before 11am when a car struck a light pole opposite the Ex Servos Club.
Heavy holiday traffic heading south was banked up to the Nowra Bridge as the lightpole stretched across the road to the median strip.
NSW Police are conducting high-visibility operations this weekend and double demerits are in place all long weekend.
