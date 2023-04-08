Ice cream for breakfast?
When it's the world's best gelato how could you say no, and that's exactly what some dairy loving Wollongong folk did on Saturday morning.
Saturday was the first day of trade for the Wollongong outlet of the award winning gelato bar, Cow and the Moon, based in Enmore, in Sydney's Inner West.
It wasn't long before customers were trying the award winning affogato with Madagascan vanilla, caramelised almonds and espresso caramel sauce from Cow and the Moon.
While the business is open from 7.30am for Single O coffee and pastries, and doesn't officially start serving its creamy gelate before 10am, judging by the time stamps on same social media posts, a few sweet teeth couldn't wait until then.
Taking a breather in the midst of the lunch rush, Olivia Crowl, who owns the store with her brother Sam, said the response so far has been heartening.
"I think everyone's excited, looking forward to having something different, a place to hang out, not just a kiosk," she said.
Originally from Oak Flats, Ms Crowl and her family moved up to Sydney when she was eight. However the connection to the South Coast remained, with extended family living in the Illawarra and Kiama. On opening day, it has been a family affair with mum Fiona and father John serving customers and whipping up gelato.
While the whole family was involved in the Enmore location, the Wollongong outlet is Olivia and Sam's own, and the pair are planning to use the largest space to experiment and expand their flavours.
"We've always been restricted with some of the space that we had, we've only been operating at 30 per cent of our creative capacity," Olivia said. "This is a great opportunity to push forward and do some more creative things."
The team plan to do more gelato cakes, and this DIY ethos extends to the pastries available in the mornings, which are made by the team offsite.
Cow and The Moon joins the Meat & Grain Co on the ground floor of the newly opened Lang's Corner tower, and Olivia said the team were excited to be part of a new crop of venues adding to Wollongong's late night buzz.
