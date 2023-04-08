A year after perhaps his most famous ride to win the Queen Elizabeth Stakes for Kerry Parker, jockey Nash Rawiller denied Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker a Group 1 feature.
Tim Clark was left caught in a pocket after jumping well on Hope In Your Heart, but Atishu, once a favourite in the $1 million The Gong, surged clear to take out the fillies and mares Queen Of The Turf at Royal Randwick.
Rawiller had pushed to the outside fence on Think It Over for Kerry Parker last year, swamping Zaaki late to take out the Queen Elizabeth in dramatic fashion.
Again Rawiller showed his class with a superbly timed run off the rail, winning by 2.5 lengths, with Hope In Your Heart a game second after finding clear air after being stuck for a run.
"I was a little concerned when I was so far in front with 300m to go," Rawiller told Seven Racing.
"It's a long straight, Randwick, but I knew she was going to find something for me.
"I used to look up to the Jim Cassidy and the Darren Beadman's and Darren Gauci's. I want to leave a bit of a legacy on the sport, I fly under the radar a bit, but things like this today, it makes it all worthwhile for me."
Atishu ran 11th as favourite in the 2021 The Gong, but has since claimed a Group 2 Emancipation and now a Group 1.
After watching English star Dubai Honour overwhelm Anamoe and Mo'unga, who surged late for second in the Queen Elizabeth, the race Parker won last year, champion trainer Chris Waller was thrilled to add another Group 1 to the list in the Queen Of The Turf.
"It was great to see (Dubai Honour trainer) William Haggas bring his horse and Anamoe lost no admirers," Waller said. "To win a Group 1 race the next race, it's really special, well deserved.
"A beautiful ride form Nash and she just went to a new level."
Meanwhile, Montefilia will now be sold after her farewell run in the Queen Elizabeth, where she finished 12th for Illawarra connections Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty.
The Ben Smith-trained Herb was game for eighth in the Provincial-Midway Championships final, behind Australian Bloodstock winner Spangler.
