Magistrate warns Wollongong meth runner to 'stay out of trouble'

A magistrate has warned a low-level drug runner to "stay out of trouble" after he got caught up pedalling meth as part of a much bigger operation with tentacles across the South Coast.
Wollongong man Adrian Dellosta came under the radar of police when they established Strike Force Howley in January last year to investigate the supply of methamphetamine in the region.
Matthew Golding, who confessed to his crimes earlier this week, was one of the main players in the syndicate police were investigating, Wollongong Local Court heard on Thursday.
Dellosta was identified as a "low-level runner" who worked under Golding's direction.
During March last year, police listened in on a phone call where Dellosta asked Golding for 0.2 grams of meth for the purpose of supply, according to tendered court documents.
A few days on, police claim Dellosta was at a location at the direction of Golding, where he supplied another with 0.3 grams of the drug.
Police stated Dellosta dealt a total of 0.6 grams between March 18 and March 25 last year, with no evidence to suggest he made a profit.
On July 16 last year, police were patrolling the Wollongong CBD and saw Dellosta in a white Toyota Hiace Van idling at the intersection of Keira St and Burelli St.
He drew the attention of police when he excessively revved his engine and conducted an erratic U-turn on double white unbroken lines, before parking outside the Grand Hotel, where he continued to rev.
Police followed and approached Dellosta as he exited the van. While speaking with him, officers grew suspicious he was in possession of drugs due to his association with known suppliers.
When police informed him he was going to be subject to a search, Dellosta walked away and said "you're going to have to arrest me".
He was then told he was under arrest, but resisted and pushed back against officers. Dellosta shortly after admitted he had drugs and scales in his jacket pocket.
Dellosta was scheduled to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, however entered last minute guilty pleas to hindering an officer in the execution of duty and supplying a small amount of a prohibited drug.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie argued Dellosta had only dealt with a miniscule amount of meth in comparison to the large-scale enterprise, and that he was grappling with significant drug issues during the time of offending.
Ms Ritchie added he had since self-referred to the Illawarra Drug and Alcohol Service.
Magistrate Michael Stoddart accepted Dellosta had pedalled a "relatively small amount" of meth and warned if he engaged in supply again, jail would be the outcome.
Dellosta was handed a 12-month community correction order and fined $600.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.