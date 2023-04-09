Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Magistrate warns Wollongong low-level meth runner Adrian Dellosta to 'stay out of trouble'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 9 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate warns Wollongong meth runner to 'stay out of trouble'
Magistrate warns Wollongong meth runner to 'stay out of trouble'

A magistrate has warned a low-level drug runner to "stay out of trouble" after he got caught up pedalling meth as part of a much bigger operation with tentacles across the South Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.