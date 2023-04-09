Nowra man to spend Easter locked up after hit with drug supply charges

A Nowra man who was hit with a string of fresh drug supply charges will spend Easter Sunday behind bars after he just completed parole for similar offending, a court has heard.
Gordon Melvyn Kessey was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on April 9 following his arrest the day prior.
He faces eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and one count of each of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit and goods in custody suspected to be stolen.
In arguing for bail, defence lawyer Evan Bongarzoni said his client was waiting for a bed at a drug rehabilitation facility, however he was unable to confirm whether one was available due to the public holiday.
"Drugs obviously are an issue and there is a strong need for rehabilitation," he told the court.
Mr Bongarzoni conceded the offences were serious and were likely to carry a full-time jail sentence, if Kessey were to be found guilty.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin pointed to Kessey's lengthy criminal record and referred to the strong case against him.
Registrar Leah Harvey wasn't convinced cause for Kessy's release was shown and refused bail, meaning he will spend Easter locked up.
He will reappear at Nowra Local Court on Tuesday.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.