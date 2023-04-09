Illawarra Mercury
Owen Wright marks end of career after Bells Beach elimination

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 2:00pm
A grateful Owen Wright was surrounded by family, friends and fans as his world tour career ended.
Owen Wright has made an emotional farewell to the World Surf League tour, moving into retirement after his exit at Bells Beach.

