Owen Wright marks end of career after Bells Beach elimination

Owen Wright has made an emotional farewell to the World Surf League tour, moving into retirement after his exit at Bells Beach.
Wright is retiring following 12 years on the Championship Tour where he claimed four wins in that time.
After a long history with head trauma during his career, Wright said this was the right time to call it a day back in March.
The Olympic bronze medallist received the stark medical advice late last year that another big head knock could cause major damage.
He suffered a traumatic head injury eight years ago in a wipeout at Hawaii's Pipeline and had to learn to walk and surf again.
The 33-year-old returned to the world tour one last time as a wildcard.
"It feels great. This feels like home to me here. My family and friends are here. I've had a wild career and I'm extremely grateful for all the tough times and the journey.
"I'm super grateful for this moment. So much time has passed in 12 years."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
