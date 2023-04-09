Berry Showground came alive as revellers danced to the beat of Aussie headliners Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana on Saturday.
The wild wind wasn't enough to deter locals and visitors from the Lazy Mountain Music and Arts Festival's high calibre lineup, fine foods and kids zone.
Illawarra rising stars Aodhan and Tyne James Organ joined in on the fun and were among the first to take the stage, gracing the crowd with their smooth, indie-folk sounds.
Melbourne punk rockers Slowly Slowly, alt-pop artist Merci, Merc and indie rockers Middle Kids kept the party going as music giants Tash Sultana and Gang of Youth rounded out the show.
Festival-goers also awed at an "immersive" art installation, which was based off a series of poems by Yuin writer, Kaitlen Wellington. Titled 'Healing Truth', the installation mixed music, sound design, animation and poetry.
The Lazy Mountain is the second of its kind to grace Berry Showground, with Fairgrounds bringing artists like Liam Gallagher, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Billy Bragg, Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin and Gang Of Youths in previous years.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
