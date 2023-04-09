The Illawarra celebrated the long weekend with church services, Easter egg hunts and a slew of family friendly events.
The Catholic Diocese of Wollongong welcomed parishioners into its chapels as thousands gathered on Sunday to mark one of the religion's most sacred days.
Around the traps, Towradgi Beach Hotel threw its annual Easter Show, the Illawarra Light Rail Museum in Albion Park Rail celebrated with a special Alice in Wonderland-themed day and Collegians in Figtree hosted a cruisy Easter Sunday on the Green.
Further south, the Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival at Berry Showground proved a fun day out for young and old.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.