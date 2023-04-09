Illawarra Mercury


Owen Wright retires after Bells Beach elimination

By Melissa Woods
Updated April 9 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 2:00pm
A grateful Owen Wright was surrounded by family, friends and fans as his world tour career ended. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Owen Wright has made an emotional farewell to the World Surf League tour, moving into retirement after his exit at Bells Beach.

