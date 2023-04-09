Melbourne Comedy Festival is underway, and the good news for Wollongong is we get the world's best comedians stopping by to test out their new content.
With access to Sydney and flights to Melbourne, Wollongong is where they come to try out new material and get their eye in before they hit the real thing.
Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy knew the go when he set out on stage at Wollongong Town Hall on Easter Sunday.
Fresh from Adelaide Fringe, he had his set primed, with some fresh content to try out on a new crowd and old favourites to rein us back in when he lost the way.
Ever affable, he set the tone when he commented on the starkness of the town hall.
"It has always been a dream of mine to do a show in Wollongong on Easter Sunday in a converted school gymnasium," he said.
While the hall was packed, the acoustics meant every sneeze, cough and beer can opening could be heard rattling around the room.
And an experienced and sharp Bhoy was ready to take advantage of every interruption.
"Never a good sign when you can hear someone open a can. That never happened at the Sydney Opera House," he quipped.
A minute later, an audience member dropped their phone clanging to the floor.
"It's too early to leave," he said.
"I can smell the alcohol coming off you - it's Easter," he added.
And when another audience member's phone rings. "It would be great if we didn't have any more interruptions," he demanded.
Aside from the crowd's inability to sit still and listen for an hour and 15 minutes, Bhoy held the room with tales of his experiences during COVID in a locked-down Scotland.
While some of the Scottish anecdotes, like deep-fried Mars bars, blue passports and Tescos, went a little over the heads of most audience members, he got back on the crowd's level with his cracking imitation of the Aussie accent and ability to build a connection.
Bhoy is a sell-out at Melbourne Comedy Festival next week, but we were lucky to be his test case here in Wollongong.
And for Bhoy, as he finished off his set thanking the crowd, there was a hint of emotion from a man who was happy to be back on stage after a long COVID lockdown.
