The Illawarra has woken up to its coldest morning since November for some residents, with fresh winds, marine and hazardous surf warnings in place.
Kiama fell to a low of 11.6 on Monday morning, it's the coldest day since November 16 last year when the mercury was 10.5 degrees.
It was even colder in Albion Park at 10.1 degrees, the last time it was this cool was mid December when the mercury dipped to 9.9 degrees.
Those in Bellambi woke to a low of 12.4 degrees on Easter Monday. It's the coldest morning for the suburb since December 16 when the temperature dropped to 11.9 degrees.
Further afield, on Sunday Perisher Resort recorded an overnight dusting of snow.
"Winter's well on the way," it posted to social media.
The day after a man in his 60s drowned at The Farm in Killalea, a marine wind warning and hazardous surf warning remains in place for the Illawarra coast.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
After the chilly start, the Illawarra is in for a partly cloudy Easter Monday, with a maximum of 19 degrees predicted for Wollongong and Kiama, and 20 for Albion Park.
Winds W 15 to 25 km/h turning SW 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.