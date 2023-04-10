Man charged with dragging woman down flight of stairs at Shell Cove

A man accused of slamming a woman against a wall before dragging her down a flight of stairs at his Shell Cove property has been granted bail.
Peter Thomas Musal faced Wollongong Bail Court from the police holding cells on Monday following his arrest about 8.15pm on Easter Sunday.
The court heard Musal is accused of "slamming" a woman - who he is prohibited from going near by way of a court order - against a wall.
Police will allege he then dragged her down some 15 stairs, causing her to sustain injuries.
Musal was subsequently charged with contravening an apprehended violence order and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In arguing for bail, defence lawyer Matt Kwan said Musal denied the allegations levelled against him, adding full-time custody is an unlikely outcome if found guilty.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob opposed Musal's release, noting he'd recently been sentenced to a community correction order for domestic violence-related offending.
Sgt Jacob expressed concerns over victim protection and Musal committing further offences.
Musal pleaded with Registrar Leah Harvey to grant his release.
"Please I can stay at my parents house. We're Italian, we're a very very tight knit family," he said.
Registrar Harvey labelled the charges as "serious" but allowed bail, ordering Musal to live at Corrimal with relatives.
He is also prohibited from contacting the alleged victim and must comply strictly with the apprehended violence order in place to protect her.
Musal will reappear before Port Kembla Local Court on April 26.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.