Man charged with dragging woman down flight of stairs at Shell Cove

Peter Musal denies dragging woman down flight of stairs at Shell Cove

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 10:30am
A man accused of slamming a woman against a wall before dragging her down a flight of stairs at his Shell Cove property has been granted bail.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

