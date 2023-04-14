Polished concrete flooring has become a mainstay in home design for its aesthetics and durability, both indoors and out.
Regular polished concrete can involve extensive preparation as well as pouring, curing, grinding and sealing. It's a job best left to the professionals. An easier, more affordable alternative comes from Beaumont Tiles and the product is suitable for experienced DIY installation. It can be retro-installed to bring a modern and dramatic look to your living areas and outdoor entertaining space.
Beaumont Tiles has named the MatchUp Collection by Florim their tile of the year for 2023. Two different looks are available to suit your style and space. The concrete look, and the agglomerate look which is inspired by the iconic stone finish known in the industry as Ceppo di Gre.
In addition to its stunning qualities that transcend across many design styles, the unglazed porcelain tiles feature a range of technically advanced characteristics and can be used on the wall or floor in a variety of applications.
The product offers easy-to clean-qualities, high stain resistance and doesn't need any sealing like traditional unglazed porcelain tiles, making for a calm maintenance experience.
Beaumont Tiles design specialist Rachel Gilding said the MatchUp range came at a perfect time, given that most of us have reached overstimulation saturation in a world filled with technology and the million different things that we all have to do.
"The colour tones of Earl Grey Mix, Coffee Mix, Cookie Mix and Sugar Mix are designed to do what their names suggest," Rachel said.
"Just take a break and treat yourself. Sit down and have a coffee or tea and admire your wonderful space."
Versatile and adaptable, the tiles can be installed in your kitchen, bathroom, living area and patio. They are perfect for taking in all the wear and tear you might need while creating a smooth sophisticated look for your home.
"Design-wise they are very compatible with a variety of other ranges which makes them an easier tile to coordinate, you can install them alongside a colourful splashback or a bold feature wall and they will not look out of place," Rachel said.
