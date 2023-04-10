Illawarra Blue Stars athletes continue to improve at National Championships

The 2023 National championships for open and under 20 athletes certainly produced some outstanding results and there was none better than the runs by local athletes Jessica Hull and Sara Carli.
Both local girls, they are an inspiration to the athletes belonging to our local club Illawarra Blue Stars and I know that both girls have set an example to our members.
Blue Stars sent a very good contingent, and among them was a young lady who, at the moment is improving with every race she has. Ashlyn Adams hurdled her way into second place in the under 20 women's 100 metres hurdles, beating athletes who have beaten her in past country and state titles.
Her personal best time over the "sticks" is an indication of her improvement and the silver medal is a bonus for her continued desire to improve.
400 metres hurdler Rohan Laurendet has had many discussions with Sara Carli and his decision to concentrate on the longer hurdles for nationals has certainly paid off.
He is improving with every run, and his background of 400 metres and 800 running is paving the way for him to become a very good hurdler over the longer distance. Making the semi finals at this level was a great reward for his hard work over the season.
Sprinter Emily Strecker has made the right decision to move to the 400 metres and although still contesting the shorter sprints and improving her times over the 100 and 200 metres, her 400 metres is the event she has improved on, and her performance at the Nationals in the women's under 20 event saw her create another personal best time, against some of the finest 400 metres runners at junior level we have seen for some time.
Jonty Faulkner was happy he made the open men' s 100 metres qualifying time and he too, now moving into this division, has used the titles as experience and desire to keep on improving.
His 100 metres time will benefit this young sprinter over the longer 200 metres, an event that he has not seriously concentrated on but one that we could see him develop.
Javelin ace, Alex del Popolo has not had the best of seasons due to a major back problem, but to gain third in state and making himself a qualifier for nationals, he was happy with his fifth placing in the under 20 men's javelin, and he knows with further rehab and under the watchful eye of his coach, he will once again be throwing the large throws we know he is capable of.
This year's qualifier for the nationals was a bonus for him, having had nearly all the season out due to his back issues.
Lauren Percival is one of the talents over 100 and 200 metres, but Australia has one of the best groups of female sprinters that we have had for some time.
Lauren is up there with them, but is just failing to reach to the semis in both the 100 and 200 in the under 20 women's sprints.
She is a talent and her progression will be watched with great interest. Her 12.23 in the heat of the 100 metres, shows the sub 12 seconds is there for this talented young sprinter.
Lauren picked up the silver medal by being a member of the very strong NSW 4 x 100 metres relay, a great reward for her at national level.
At the time of print, our junior athletes will be heading for their nationals in Brisbane with Brodie McCluskey and Charley McGrath heading off.
Charley McGrath makes her debut at National level and after only one season of 400 metres hurdles, this is the event she will target. Her idol none other that Sara Carli. She is improving every time she runs, and is now more confident as she tackles one of the hardest races on the athletic calendar.
All of the above clubs athletes have to be in line for awards come the clubs annual awards and presentation evening to be held on Saturday evening (May 27) so put this date in your diary, to be held at Dapto Leagues club.
The evening will also announce the Loomes family Foundation Scholarships, plus opening for these scholarship for 2024 season.
Cross country will also commence for the club Sunday May 7 meeting at Fairy Meadow Surf Club for a 10am start.
All are welcome, from walkers to joggers to the more serious athletes, come join us for good winter activity. The club will also conduct the winter track and field meets every fourth
Sunday of each month, May, June, July and August, with the first one to be held on May 28, commencing 10:30am.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.