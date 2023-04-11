Lack of support puts rugby at the crossroads. Letters, April 11, 2023

The state of Illawarra Rugby in 2023 has certainly been affected by the recent COVID dramas as outlined in Agron Latifi's column on Saturday. Player numbers have been decimated at several clubs especially in the Wollongong area.
However, to say that the demise of rugby in the Illawarra is a direct result of the recent COVID pandemic and poor weather is only part of the story.
Rugby has been in decline in the Illawarra for the best part of the last 20 years. The impact of COVID has hastened the decline more quickly than otherwise would have been the case. In the early 2000's, Illawarra Rugby had up to 15 clubs going around each week.
The IDRU is now down to 10 clubs with 19 teams going around last year. The Junior competition is in disarray as well. It remains to be seen in the next couple of weeks just how many teams make it to the field this year. There is no doubt COVID has had its impact but the main reason for rugby's demise is the lack of support for grassroots rugby from NSW Rugby and Rugby Australia.
IDRU President, Tom Ellicott recently wrote a lengthy personal letter to NSW Rugby Board, letting them know in no uncertain terms just how he and many other rugby people in the Illawarra feel about the unacceptable Sydney centric approach coming from both bodies and the lack of Guidance and Support coming from the governing bodies of the game.
His letter received a very quick response with Paul Doorn, the CEO of NSW Rugby, committing to bring his board members down to the Gong to meet with the local board and club presidents to discuss the future of rugby in our region.
Rugby is very much at the crossroads in the Illawarra and Tom Ellicott needs all the support he can get from rugby people right across the district if rugby as we know it in our region is to survive.
Ron Wood, Kanahooka
For many years the Corporate and Government worlds have been encouraged to interview candidates for jobs and for organisations to submit applications for Grants. Richard Burnett in his letter, 'Who's parachuting whom?', Illawarra Mercury 08/04/2023, seems to suggest, that parachuting does not lead to the best outcome. Parachuting candidates is a well tried technique of political parties. Kristina Keneally proved she would have been an ideal candidate.
However, party members in electorates and party officials often have invested considerable effort in growing goodwill for these Senate and House of Reps positions.
A suggestion, the major political parties develop position descriptions (PD) with essential and desirable requirements, advertise them and conduct interviews.
A lot of work with the aim of attempting to get the best candidate!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
