Stanwell Park teenager Gus Hoefsloot remains in the hunt for an AFC Under-17s Asian Cup berth after being called up to the latest Joeys training camp.
The Helensburgh Thistle junior, who is part of Sydney FC's Academy program, was among 30 players named by Aussie head coach Brad Maloney for the camp at Narabeen, beginning next week.
Australian-only based talents, including 16-year-old goalkeeper Hoesloot, were selected, with the camp set to play a key role in their preparations for the U/17s Asian Cup in Thailand this June.
"If we wish to achieve our goal of qualifying for this year's FIFA U/17s World Cup, it's important that we maximise every available opportunity to come together and build upon the foundations we first set during last year's qualifiers," Maloney said.
"For this camp, we have deliberately called up Australian-based players, where several fresh faces will join the existing core group, providing an opportunity for as many players as possible to push their case for Asian Cup selection."
