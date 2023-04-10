Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Gus Hoefsloot gets call-up for Australian Under-17s Joeys camp

By Joshua Bartlett
April 10 2023 - 12:35pm
Illawarra's Gus Hoefsloot. Picture - Sydney FC Media

Stanwell Park teenager Gus Hoefsloot remains in the hunt for an AFC Under-17s Asian Cup berth after being called up to the latest Joeys training camp.

