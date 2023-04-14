Black is increasingly being used as a prominent colour choice for home exteriors, adding a bold and striking aesthetic that creates a sense of luxury and drama. With its contrasting tones, it enhances the natural beauty of surrounding foliage and makes any house stand out from others in the street.
Stylist Neale Whitaker's recent guest house build on the south coast of New South Wales, perfectly showcases how stunning a black facade can be. "We knew black was the colour for our barn-style guest house from the beginning," Neal said.
"Black buildings tend to disappear into the greater landscape, yet with our own farmhouse being white, we loved the idea of a contrast. The black is quite sensorial and depending on the day it throws incredible light and shadow that creates interest."
Neale chose Stria cladding from James Hardie for the guest house exterior. It is a durable fibre-cement product and adheres to Bushfire Attack Level (BAL) requirements which is essential with the property being surrounded by bushland.
The cladding provides the horizontal lines expected of a barn-style build, and the exterior is able to withstand harsh weather conditions even when painted in dark colours.
"Considering the colour palette surrounding a black facade is a key step in achieving the right look for your home," Neale said. "Knowing that black can be a harsh colour on its own, we introduced a mix of warmer browns and greens to soften the look of our guest house."
For homeowners looking to make a big impact and accentuate the best features of their home, a black exterior might be a design choice to strongly consider.
