She didn't get the victory, but Jessica Hull has continued her recent surge of form by picking up silver at the prestigious Stawell Gift on Monday afternoon.
The Albion Park middle/long distance talent was among a strong field for the 1000m women's invitational handicap final, which included Olympian Linden Hall and Commonwealth Games representative Abbey Caldwell.
As part of the race set-up, Hull started from the back with Caldwell, giving a handicap advantage of up to 20 metres to their competitors.
Hull maintained a good pace throughout and started to assert her dominance on the last lap, where she jumped up into second place.
At the final turn, it appeared to be a two-woman race between Hull and Hall. However, it was Claudia Hollingsworth who provided a stunning finish, coming second last at the turn to claim victory from Hull.
"It was a nice way to wrap up the Australian (domestic) season. Most of us had come off nationals, and we went out there and had some fun," Hull told the Mercury.
"Claudia ran so well. Looking at the handicaps early, I thought Claudia would be the dangerous one. I knew she was in good shape and thought she would have a great run down here.
"It's always fun to see a young one coming through."
The result continues Hull's brilliant form in the Australian domestic season.
That run started back in February when the Illawarra talent was part of Australia's 4x2km mixed relay team - alongside Caldwell, Ollie Hoare and Stewart McSweyn - which claimed bronze at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst.
The 26-year-old then created history at last month's Sydney Track Classic, where she clocked an Australian 3000m record of eight minutes, 31.81 seconds, which beat the previous mark by almost five seconds.
Just a few weeks later, Hull put in a dominant performance in the women's 1500m at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane, clocking an impressive 15:05:87. The victory saw her gain a ticket to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Speaking to Channel Seven ahead of Monday's race, Hull said it had been "awesome" to spend time in Australia in recent months.
"It's been really energising and I've been tapping into our Australian domestic season. Coming off the back of the Bathurst world cross country (championships), it's been awesome to be amongst the Australian athletics community. And this (Stawell Gift) is something different in itself," Hull said.
"I've got three more weeks here, and then I'll head over to the Doha Diamond League on May 5. From there, I'm racing every two to three weeks in the Diamond League series, so that will take me all the way through to August in Budapest."
