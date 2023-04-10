Surfers ignored hazardous surf and marine wind warnings to take to the waves at Sandon Point on Easter Monday.
The promise of a big swell was too hard to resist and many took to the waves with a surfboard or boogie board as others watched on from vantage points in Bulli.
It was only one day after a male visitor from Italy drowned at The Farm in Killalea.
The man in his 40s was working on a project in Sydney, and was only in the area for the day.
As the weather warnings continue, NSW Police Marine Command urge people to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.
Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue app, and consider their safety management plan.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
