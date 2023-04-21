Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Top tips for a successful Mother's Day lunch

By Your Home
April 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Create a self-serve station for Mother's Day lunch. Guests can easily mingle, and it takes some pressure off the host. Picture supplied.
Create a self-serve station for Mother's Day lunch. Guests can easily mingle, and it takes some pressure off the host. Picture supplied.

Preparation is the key to a successful Mother's Day lunch where everyone is relaxed and happy. Chief designer at Outer, Terry Lin, has five top tips on how to elevate your outdoor dining experience for Mother's Day, and every other day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.