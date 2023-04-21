Preparation is the key to a successful Mother's Day lunch where everyone is relaxed and happy. Chief designer at Outer, Terry Lin, has five top tips on how to elevate your outdoor dining experience for Mother's Day, and every other day.
This includes the dining table as well as the sofas when everyone is playing board games or having a chat. "I like to start off with different clusters of seating arrangements to accommodate the various moments throughout the event," Terry said. "When guests arrive, more intimate conversations allow people to get comfortable. But as the night goes on, you may end up all sitting together at the dining table."
No matter the occasion, comfortable seating is a must. Think about how many people you can fit in your backyard or on the patio, the types of get-togethers you'll be hosting and how often. Modular seating such as Outer sofas, or the foldable director chairs, can ensure you're able to quickly rearrange your space into different configurations, transforming the flow and mood of any gathering.
Another way to host a stylish outdoor event, while also taking some of the pressure off, is creating a self-serve station. Utilise a section of the dining table for platters of snacks, condiments, or drink garnishes like lemon, lime and mint sprigs. That way throughout the event, you'll not only be able to create a natural indoor-outdoor flow, but it'll give guests that special make-yourself-at-home feeling.
Even if you have a shaded outdoor area, your furniture needs to be durable. Invest in a combination of quality furniture in a cohesive colour palette.
Select materials such as aluminium that doesn't overheat in the sun, or a temperature controlling natural timber such as teak.
Create an oasis with ambient solar-powered string lights and lanterns. Add scented candles, some soft pillows, and Outer's bug repellent blanket to keep everyone comfortable and bite free.
