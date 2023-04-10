Developer lodges plans for earthworks, vegetation removal at Corrimal Coke Works

The developer seeking to build 550 homes at Corrimal Coke Works has lodged an application for bulk earthworks and vegetation management on the site.
The development application is the third submitted to Wollongong City Council on behalf of Legacy Property Group and Illawarra Coke Company as part of a staged process, the first two of which are yet to be determined.
The bulk earthworks and vegetation management are proposed for the stage one development area, which covers 3.15 hectares of the 18.2-hectare site - including buildings and structures of the former coke works.
"The purpose of the works is to prepare and stabilise the site for subsequent mixed use built form development," the application said.
This would include cut-and-fill earthworks to remove a net amount of 14,548 cubic metres of soil, creating all-weather construction access, tree and vegetation management, sediment and erosion control, and other works such as temporary fencing and parking.
The vegetation management included the removal of trees, which the application said was because these trees conflicted with the development footprint, internal roads and paths, and proposed level changes.
Of the 474 trees on site, 137 are slated to go, although mitigation measures could allow for five to stay.
The application said replacement trees would be native and mature trees at least 10 metres tall.
An assessment conducted with Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council found one Aboriginal site and the heritage report submitted as part of the application said it showed the area was used by Aboriginal people, but disturbance had already removed "significant features" and it was of "low archaeological significance".
The application also said there would be no direct impacts on a camp of grey-headed flying foxes on the site.
But it outlined measures to mitigate any impacts on the animals, including a count of the flying foxes before work began, a buffer from work when the camp was populated, and a halt on work if animals were distressed.
During construction, the application said, there would be on-site parking for about 20 vehicles, which would remove the need for workers to park on the street.
The plans for the coke works site include not only housing, but open green space and a small neighbourhood centre with a supermarket, cafes, offices, and an outdoor amphitheatre.
An earlier development application, submitted last year, revealed the extent of the proposed demolition of the existing coke works structures.
The rezoning of the formerly industrial land was approved last May, paving the way for the project.
In December, Legacy Property Group reached a planning agreement with Wollongong City Council, outlining plans for a shared pathway on Railway Street, construction of a roundabout at the entrance to the estate, and access to Corrimal railway station.
The current development application said the execution of this agreement was "imminent".
The development application is on exhibition until May 5.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
