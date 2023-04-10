Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Akoldah Gak departs Illawarra Hawks, joins Cairns Taipans for next NBL season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated April 10 2023 - 7:13pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Akoldah Gak has departed the Illawarra Hawks to join the Taipans on a two-year contract. Picture by Adam McLean
Akoldah Gak has departed the Illawarra Hawks to join the Taipans on a two-year contract. Picture by Adam McLean

Promising rookie Akoldah Gak has left Wollongong, signing a fresh two-year deal with Cairns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.