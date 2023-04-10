Promising rookie Akoldah Gak has left Wollongong, signing a fresh two-year deal with Cairns.
The Taipans announced on Monday night that they had acquired the six foot, 11 forward, as they continue preparations for the NBL24 season.
Gak joined the Hawks as a development player in October 2020, with then head coach Brian Goorjian describing him as an "NBA prospect". Despite being given limited on-court opportunities during his time with Illawarra, the 20-year-old was called up to the NBA Summer League by the Chicago Bulls last year.
Taipans head coach Adam Forde said Gak was "exciting", adding that he had the "ideal blend of strength and athleticism that'll complement our style of play".
"He has spent time in Illawarra learning from great coaches, while learning what it takes to be a pro," Forde said.
"'AK' is not your normal 20-year-old - he's been in the league for three seasons already. I anticipate his impact for us to be immediate and eye-opening.
"AK has NBA ambitions. During the recruiting process, we spoke with his Summer League coaches and they were honest in their feedback. They said he possesses all the physical tools to make the transition, but just needed some more polish to his game.
"Our plan here is to provide him with that opportunity in Cairns. He'll showcase his talents to help us win, and we'll help him reach his full potential."
Gak's departures comes after the Hawks made waves in the NBL's free agency space last week, adding Mason Peatling from Melbourne United and UC Riverside freshman Lachlan Olbrich.
The duo join Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Justin Robinson, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Dan Grida, William 'Davo' Hickey, and development player Harry Morris on Illawarra's NBL24 roster.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.