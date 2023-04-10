Illawarra Mercury
Thredbo Resort celebrating first snowfall as excitement builds for the 2023 ski season

Lanie Tindale
Kerem Doruk
By Lanie Tindale, and Kerem Doruk
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:36am
Unusual Easter snowfall began on Saturday and continued to fall on the Thredbo village until Monday. Picture supplied
Early weekend snowfall turned Thredbo ski resort and Mount Perisher into a white, almost-Winter wonderland across the Easter break.

