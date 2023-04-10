Early weekend snowfall turned Thredbo ski resort and Mount Perisher into a white, almost-Winter wonderland across the Easter break.
Easter snowfall covered Thredbo from top to bottom with a good 10 centimetres across the upper part of the mountain, while Mt Perisher received 50 centimetres of snow.
Thredbo Ski Resort events manager Sam Noller said snowfall this early in the year was unexpected.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
This time last year, Easter temperatures at Thredbo hovered above 20 degrees.
"It is a bit abnormal. We might get the odd snowfall here and there, but two days straight of snow is out of the ordinary," Mr Noller said.
Mount Perisher saw 50 centimetres of snow, Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Dean Narramore said.
"We did see snowfall around Thredbo and Mount Perisher. Fifty centimetres was observed around the Mount Perisher area," he said.
"We're likely to see further bursts of this cold weather as get closer to winter but [it's] not too unusual, and no records were broken for cold weather."
However, the snowfall expected to peel off pretty quickly with warmer temperatures ahead.
He expects a strong winter season with the Alpine events calendar live online.
Thredbo village is welcoming the return of live music, kids' festivals and snowboarding events.
The end of La Nina will also bring welcome changes in conditions at Thredbo.
"It's actually better for us, clear nights makes for better snowmaking temperatures," Mr Noller said.
Ski resorts in Victoria and even parts of Tasmania saw snow over the long weeked as much of southeast Australia was hit with a cold front, Mr Narramore said on Monday.
"We saw cold and gusty winds spread across the state [of NSW].
"The low pressure system driving much of this weather through NSW and the Tasman sea is actually causing hazardous and dangerous surf conditions among must of the NSW coast."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.