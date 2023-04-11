Matildas gearing up for massive England challenge

With the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand fast approaching, the Matildas are preparing for one of their toughest challenges when they face England on Wednesday morning (AEST).
The Matildas are without Shellharbour's Caitlin Foord due to her on-going hamstring injury but former Illawarra Stingrays product Mary Fowler could play some part in the contest.
The Sweede has promised that the side will attack England with an 'in your face' approach, despite the European champions being unbeaten in their last 30 games.
Gustavsson believes it would be a 'massive achievement' for the Matildas to defeat the world number four ranked nation.
"Thirty games unbeaten, they play modern football with high intensity, extremely high tempo in everything they do. Their pressing game is fantastic, and their goal movement brilliant," said Gustavsson.
"But I also know what lives inside this (Australia) team. You know the DNA of the 'never say die' attitude in the Matildas way before I came - and we're gonna bring that tomorrow and we're gonna show that we're gonna be in your face.
"We're gonna be aggressive. We're going to press and we're going to try to be who we are. And we're going to try to beat England our way.
"And if we don't, and if we have some goals (against us), we're going to learn a lot of where we are in the process of playing the way we play.
