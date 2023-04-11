Jessica Hull will return home to the Illawarra briefly as she looks to reload for the Doha Diamond League.
Following a highly successful domestic season, Hull is heading back to Albion Park for three weeks where she will continue to train, before heading to the lucrative competition in Qatar.
The middle/long distance runner capped her great recent run of form by claiming silver in the 1000m women's invitational handicap final on Monday at the prestigious Stawell Gift in Victoria.
That result came just weeks after she booked her ticket to the 2023 World Athletics Championships after clocking an impressive 15:05:87 in the women's 1500m at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane.
Earlier in March, the 26-year-old also created history at the Sydney Track Classic, notching up an Australian 3000m record of eight minutes, 31.81 seconds, which beat the previous mark by almost five seconds.
Hull told the Mercury that she now looked forward to coming back to the Illawarra before switching her focus to a big overseas campaign.
"I'm looking forward to getting back into regular training. These past seven days have kind of been unstructured for me," she said.
"On Monday, I used the 1km (at Stawell Gift) as my first interval of the next phase of training. So I'll get back into more of a training routine and get some miles back in. The last three weeks or so have been low volume, because you race so much. But I'm looking forward to getting back into a proper structured training week.
"I'll make the most of being at home because it's going to be a long time on the road this year. So it will be good to spend a few more weeks at home, soak all of that in and head to Doha."
The Diamond League will kick off in early May and run until September, offering Hull the opportunity to race every couple of weeks.
Hull will enter the competition full of confidence after her strong recent performances, but knows there's room for improvement.
"I've still got a long season ahead, so I'll be ready to run well in Doha, but I'm looking at Doha as the opener for the second part of the year," she said.
"It will be good to get a baseline down for the 1500m, and I know what I open up in and what I can get to. So it will be cool to get into it with a fast 1500. I think we've raced quite tactically in Australia so far this year, so it will be a good shock to the system and legs to get a good time up on the boar.
"Hopefully it will be around that four-minute mark right away, and I can build off that for the rest of the season."
Further down the track, Hull has one eye on the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this August. She finished seventh in the championship's women's 1500m final last October, and is determined to get a better result in 2023.
"We've seen that Australian middle-distance running is pretty stacked right now, so firstly it's a bit of relief to have my spot solidified, but secondly there's a lot of excitement to gain selection," Hull said.
"But I think I'm at the age now where you've got to put yourself in medal contention. And at the end of the day, if you miss a medal, you're going to finish fourth or fifth which is a pretty impressive run.
"So I have my eyes on being in the running to have a medal in a few months' time."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
