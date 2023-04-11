Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park's Jessica Hull rejuvenated ahead of crucial 2023 overseas campaign

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 11 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Hull is determined to taste success overseas in 2023. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Jessica Hull is determined to taste success overseas in 2023. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Jessica Hull will return home to the Illawarra briefly as she looks to reload for the Doha Diamond League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.