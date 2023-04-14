Brewing craft beer has become big business in recent years and nowhere has the rise of the boutique brewery become more evident than in the Illawarra.
There are a dozen breweries in the area, while there are many more in the neighbouring Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands districts.
Many of the breweries allow you to not only taste the brews on offer but settle in for a few pints and a bite to eat. So if you are after something to do this autumn that is close to home, why not try out one of the local breweries.
Located in the former heritage-listed guesthouse in Station Street, just metres from Bulli railway station, you will find Resin Brewing, an independent microbrewery specialising in, you guessed it, resin beers.
The 'brewpub' was the brainchild of Brendan Dowd and Stephen House, after a painstaking building process that aimed to retain the charm and atmosphere of the building while also ensuring the technology needed to brew beer was in place.
The long-time friends, who both previously worked in the field of environmental science, decided to turn their love of home brewing into a business making resin beers, which are made from Australian hops and natural ingredients.
Each batch of beer is handcrafted in small batches. The brewery currently has a range of nine beer varieties, including pale ale, hazy ales, IPAs, lager, brown, sour and even a ginger lager.
The "destination brewery" also offers patrons a bite to eat from an extensive menu which you can enjoy in the onsite restaurant or outdoor deck.
When Jeff Argent opened Seeker Brewing in March 2022, he actually had cycling in mind.
"The ethos is we want to brew those beers that go well after a day of surfing, mountain biking and watching music," Argent told the Mercury at the time, adding the style of beer and attitude in the taproom was all about the constant search for the next wave or perfect ride
The brewery and taproom, on the site of the former Bulli Brewing Company, is an innovator when it comes to flavours. Ardent loves the art of brewing and exploring new hops, combinations and malts.
Choose from a wide variety of ales, IPAs, hazy ales, NEIPAs, stouts, Porters and more. Nothing is off limits when it comes to flavours, with a Hawaiian pizza flavoured beer currently among those on the extensive menu.
Wash it all down with a wood-fired pizza from the onsite restaurant.
This is a destination brewery, with regular events such as the free Sunday sessions on the second and fourth Sunday of every month.
Five Barrel Brewing is dedicated to making the best fresh, unfiltered, unpasteurised craft beer using quality ingredients.
It produces a core range of beers, including a milk stout, IPAs, pale ale and lager as well as limited edition varieties.
The brewery and taproom is open seven days for impromptu tours and tastings, where you can choose from a rotating selection of 12 craft beers on tap, served in middies, schooners and tasting paddles, as well as a selection of cider and wine.
You can make a day of it by grabbing a bite to eat from the onsite food truck, which serves up burgers, snacks and sides from Thursday to Sunday.
The brewery, which was named Best New Brewery in NSW in 2016 at the Sydney Craft Beer Awards, is stocked in bottle shops in NSW, the ACT and Queensland.
Stoic Brewing at Gerringong is a family-owned and operated brewery started by a local father and son, Steve and Andrew in 2018.
They had a vision to create a space where the community could come together and enjoy locally brewed beer and cider amongst the vats.
They have a large range of brews in cans and on tap, including a core a limited release range of IPAs, XPAs, sours, NEIPAs, stouts, blacks, lagers, ales, pale ales, Porters, seltzers and ciders.
While you are there, grab a bite to eat and enjoy the regular live music.
You can also book a tour or sign up for a special event, such as a freestyle painting workshop.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
