Applications are now open for performers wishing to take to the stage during the 2023 Folk By The Sea music festival at Kiama later this year.
The three-day festival will be held across five stages at The Pavilion Kiama and surrounding venues from September 22-24.
It is the first time the event has run in its usual three-day format since before COVID, and organisers, Illawarra Folk Club, have 35 performance spots still to fill in the line-up.
The festival's artistic director David De Santi said the club was delighted it would be back to its three-day format after COVID forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events. A smaller two-day event was held in 2022.
"We have five festival performing stages and are looking for 35 acts to fill them," Mr De Santi said.
"Prior to COVID, Folk By The Sea always had a really nice balance of national and local performers, as well sometimes attracting interesting acts from overseas.
"Now, with more overseas performers returning to tour Australia, we are hoping we'll be able to bring a few good ones to Kiama for Folk By The Sea.
"Folk By The Sea always attracts plenty of quality applicants because performers love the seaside location and the festival's relaxed, friendly vibe."
Performers can apply on the Folk By The Sea website here.
Applications close April 20.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
