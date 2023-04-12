Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Performers sought for Kiama's 2023 Folk by the Sea music festival

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Folklore: Australian singer-songwriter Chris Matthews at the 2019 Folk by the Sea festival. Picture: Anna Warr
Folklore: Australian singer-songwriter Chris Matthews at the 2019 Folk by the Sea festival. Picture: Anna Warr

Applications are now open for performers wishing to take to the stage during the 2023 Folk By The Sea music festival at Kiama later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.