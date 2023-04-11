The humble spud is being used to create a sparkling ale, which will be launched to celebrate the Robertson Potato Festival.
Five Barrel Brewing in Wollongong has announced that a special edition drink will be brewed from potatoes from Robertson's Hill Family Potato Farming.
Potatoes will be added into a mash tun in the brewing process to make the "Spud Sparkling Ale".
People can try the unique drink at the festival, which is taking place on May 6 and 7 at the Robertson Showground.
Five Barrel Brewing owner Phillip O'Shea said a potato beer has been something the family-run business has wanted to do for a long time.
Top tip: You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
"We had the idea a while back, and when we saw the invite from the festival we thought it would be a perfect opportunity!" he said.
"We will peel and boil them up and use them in the mash.
"The enzymes on the barley we use will convert the starches in the potatoes into sugars that then get fermented into alcohol."
It will be showcased with other local breweries and distilleries, such as SoHi Spirits with its Potato Crisp Vodka.
People can look forward to a variety of activities at the show including cooking demonstrations, kids activities, mead-making classes, live music and potato eating contests.
The success of potato sack couture with hessians on the field in 2022 is returning this year, where people and their pets can strut their stuff in hessian creations.
The Robertson Potato Festival takes place on May 6 from 10am to 5pm and May 7 from 10am to 4pm.
Tickets are $20 per adult for one day and $35 for an adult weekend pass, $50 for family passes (two adults and two children) for one day or $80 for two days, and $10 for children aged five to 15.
They can be purchased through potatofestival.com.au.
People can also buy four packs of the potato ale through fivebarrels.com.au after the launch, while stocks last.
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.