Breanna Todkill describes herself as a "small town girl", who is ready to find her "best friend" to share her life with.
The 26-year-old town planning administrator is ready to open her heart as she joins Farmer Wants a Wife.
When the Goulburnite applied for the show, 26-year-old sheep, and sixth-generation cattle farmer Brenton from Darriman, Victoria, caught her eye.
He is one of five farmers who hopes to find a lifelong partner on the show, that has had nine marriages, and 25 children born since it began in Australia.
"I just want a genuine, good person," she said.
"I want someone to love me for me, and just be a best friend in life."
Unlucky in love before, the hopeful has only been in one long-term relationship.
Determined to focus on herself for a few years, it the timing was right to go looking for love.
Goulburn has been Breanna's lifelong home, apart from a year abroad in Dublin, and she is keen to keep breathing the country air.
The sense of community, space and pace of life make her want to stay in a regional area.
"You can always find people - when you meet the right person, you can find a family," she said.
She admitted she was nervous when she met Brenton for the first time, but they hit it off and had lots in common, as they learned more about one another.
Having watched the dating show before, she had an idea of what it would be like, but went in without having any expectations.
"I honestly wouldn't change a thing from start to finish," she said.
"It's one of the best things I've ever done."
The Goulburn local was "proud" or her improved self-confidence.
"I wanted to be more confident about myself, [and I] think that got easier as it went along..." she said.
Farmer Wants a Wife begins on April 10 at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
