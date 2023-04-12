Dragons captain Ben Hunt has admitted that he would not be looking for another rebuild at this stage of his career should the club board decide to let go under fire coach Anthony Griffin.
The Queensland origin halfback reaffirmed his stance that the club is moving in the right direction under Griffin and despite being signed to the Dragons until 2025, he would view it as disappointing should the present coach be let go.
"He's been here for a couple of years now," he said.
"We're building in a direction and I believe it is the right direction.
''If you take away your coach and bring a new coach in you're just going to start that whole cycle again.
"And to be honest, I probably don't have the time to start it all again getting into the back-end [of my career] now. I'm not really keen on starting fresh."
The fresh criticism for Griffin comes after Hunt and the Dragons were left scratching their heads when losing from an almost impossible position last time out against the Titans.
The halfback scored a try with just seven minutes on the clock before a costly mistake after the Titans' restart led to the home side pinching victory in the dying stages.
Despite being contracted at the club for some time yet, Hunt said he would be forced to reassess his options should the board decide to let Griffin go.
"You'd definitely [have to] think about it," Hunt said.
"[You would have to] reassess maybe, but it's not something that I've thought into at the moment. My biggest thing is just trying to win games at the moment to be honest.
''Every day I work well with our coaches and players and I just want to win games at the moment and not really worry about the future."
The Dragons tackle the Raiders in the nation's capital on Sunday following Canberra's unlikely but gutsy win against the previously unbeaten Broncos.
It is a battle touted to be won in the forwards, with Hunt admitting Ricky Stuart's front-rowers were extremely classy, but the captain said he was looking forward to continuing his build in the halves with the Talatau Amone.
"I think they've got a great forward pack," he said.
"The game on the weekend we [Hunt and Amone] were a bit clunky to be honest. We went into the game with a plan of how we wanted to attack and the Titans sort of spoiled that and started defending a different way to what we expected.
"We need to be better as a halves combination to really change the course and adapt and be better. We need to work on that going forward."
Griffin has recalled winger Tautau Moga and prop Zane Musgrove for the crucial clash against the Raiders.
St George Illawarra will be without star winger Mikaele Ravalawa due to a hamstring strain suffered against Gold Coast. The Dragons will also be without prop Francis Molo who entered a guilty plea on Tuesday for a grade-two careless high tackle on Moeaki Fotuaika last Sunday.
Molo's teammate Jaydn Su'A also pleaded guilty to a grade-one contact charge for a tackle on Tanah Boyd, but is free to play after being fined.
Kick-off for the Raiders match is 2pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
