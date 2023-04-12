Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Ben Hunt not in favour of fresh start in career twilight zone

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons captain Ben Hunt. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons captain Ben Hunt. Picture by Adam McLean

Dragons captain Ben Hunt has admitted that he would not be looking for another rebuild at this stage of his career should the club board decide to let go under fire coach Anthony Griffin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.