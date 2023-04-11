Police appeal for witnesses after $3k bike stolen in Bulli

Wollongong police are investigating an alleged bike theft from Point Street, Bulli on Monday, April 3.
It's alleged a black $3000 electric bike was taken at 5.50pm.
Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident.
They want help to identify a man who allegedly was spotted with the bike.
He is described as male, about 30 years old, of thin build and about 180cm tall. He was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a blue jumper, a black cap with a grey peak. He was also carrying a backpack and was pushing an orange mountain bike.
If you are able to provide any information please contact Wollongong Police Station on 42267899 or crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
For live updates on everything in the Illawarra follow our live blog here.
