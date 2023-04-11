Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Wollongong's safety hotspot reveals our car parking problem: Editorial

April 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong City Council car park. Picture by Robert Peet.
Wollongong City Council car park. Picture by Robert Peet.

Over the next 30 days, Wollongong City Council and Transport for NSW are allowing people to tell them more about how safe they feel on the streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.