Police are appealing for information after more than $100,000 worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen from a South Coast antique store during the Easter long weekend.
Three glass cabinets were smashed and 220 gold and silver rings along with pendants, bracelets, earrings and brooches were stolen.
The theft occurred at Eden Antiques, Collectables and Old Wares in Eden some time between 4pm April 7 and 9am on April 8.
"The jewellery is both contemporary and antique, and is easily identifiable," South Coast Police District officers said.
Officers have called on anyone with information, including nearby stores with CCTV, or who recognises the jewellery is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
