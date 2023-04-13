Local buyer snaps up eye-catching 'Golden Ridge Winery Resort' near Albion Park

Making headlines this week is the news that an acreage property near Albion Park, which gives the owner the option of running their own boutique vineyard, has sold.
The rural property, 'Golden Ridge Winery Resort', located at 206 Stockyard Mountain Road, Yellow Rock was passed in at auction in March, and sold last week.
It initially had a listed price guide of $4.75 million to $5.2 million.
While the selling agent couldn't reveal the sale price, and records don't provide the sale details, the Mercury understands the sale price was within the price guide.
The site of the proposed Guzman y Gomez store at Warrawong is now on the market, with a price guide of $6.6 million.
The property, located at 27-41 King Street is for sale, but not the Mexican-style fast food business itself, which has a long-term lease in place at the site.
The property, sitting on a 1482 square metre corner site, is for sale via Expressions of Interest, closing on May 3, and pending approval of the development application to construct the restaurant.
The site has a new 20-year lease to 2043, plus options to 2063.
A Thirroul property featuring a large block and considerable development opportunities is for sale after a lengthy period of ownership.
Being sold as a deceased estate, the home at 56 Redman Avenue, Thirroul is due to be auctioned on April 27.
This site features two original cottages and a number of old outbuildings on a level block.
Meanwhile, a Towradgi home which had been in the same family for about 70 years has sold under the hammer for "well above" the reserve price.
An "intense" auction ensued as more than 40 bids were placed within a matter of minutes.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent gave us the lowdown on the sale.
Elsewhere in the region, a three decades old home in the sought-after seaside town of Gerroa is on the market for the first time, with a price guide of $5.5 million.
This follows the recent sale of a neighbouring property for a similarly eye-watering amount.
Lastly, check out the latest House of the Week, featuring a brand new townhouse terrace with an enviable location close to Bulli Beach.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
