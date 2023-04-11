Illawarra Mercury
Exclusive

Citizen's arrest after Noah Farrawell runs nude through Warilla Grove car park

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 11 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:30pm
Noah Farrawell was sentenced on Tuesday. Picture from Facebook.
Warilla shoppers got more than they bargained for when a drug-fuelled man ran naked through a car park before leaping nearly five metres onto a woman's car, smashing her windscreen in the process.

