Warilla shoppers got more than they bargained for when a drug-fuelled man ran naked through a car park before leaping nearly five metres onto a woman's car, smashing her windscreen in the process.
Police received multiple calls to assist with a stripped-off Noah Farrawell running through shops and cafes at Warilla Grove about 10.50am on December 28 last year.
The 24-year-old was seen dashing along Shellharbour Road ten minutes later, before he returned to the shopping centre's car park, where he climbed over a railing and jumped from a height of 4.8 metres.
Farrawell landed on a car parked below, causing significant damage to the bonnet and the windscreen to smash.
He hopped off the car and continued to run, however bystanders made a citizen's arrest until police arrived.
Officers handcuffed him shortly after and an ambulance was called, marking the end of a chaotic morning.
Earlier that day about 6.45am, Farrawell approached a woman who was smoking at a bus stop outside the shopping centre, tendered court documents stated.
He approached the woman and pushed her in the shoulder after she declined to give him a cigarette.
"Give me that f---ing cigarette," Farrawell said before snatching it off her and walking away, leaving the woman shaken.
Shortly after, he entered Woolworths Warilla and was found by staff intentionally hitting items off the shelves.
Farrawell was asked to leave multiple times. He pushed an employee in the chest before he eventually left, but returned shortly after, attempting to leave with men's socks and batteries.
He was captured on CCTV returning to the vicinity in his birthday suit four hours later.
Farrawell faced Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where he was sentenced for common assault, robbery, attempted shoplifting and damaging property.
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney said Farrawell faced "very significant underlying mental health issues combined with substance abuse issues" and stressed the need for rehabilitation.
"If he doesn't comply with treatment he will continue to come into contact with the criminal justice system," Mr Kearney said.
Mr Kearney added the offending was spontaneous and unplanned, however Magistrate Claire Girotto noted shoppers would have been left frightened by his actions.
"The woman must have been scared, he ripped a cigarette out of her hand," Magistrate Girotto said.
"The damage to property was collateral damage to him running around in his birthday suit."
Mr Kearney agreed it "must have been quite a sight for the locals".
Farrawell was sentenced to 10 months full-time custody, with a non-parole period of four months, backdated to December 28.
This makes him eligible for release in two weeks.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
