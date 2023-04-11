Police appeal to find 27-year-old Illawarra woman

Lake Illawarra Police are appealing for help to find a 27-year-old who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Police are looking for information on Shanelle Tungi, who is wanted for an alleged domestic violence offence.
Tungi is described as being 173cm tall, thin build, with black hair. She is known to frequent Barrack Heights and surrounding suburbs.
As police continue to conduct inquiries into Shanelle's whereabouts, they are urging anyone who may have information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 42325399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
