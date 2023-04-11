The Batemans Bay Tigers have welcomed a high-profile signing in former St George Illawarra talent, Todd Ryan.
Tigers coach Brenden Fernley worked closely with Ryan when he played with the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, after Ryan's five-year run with the Dragons.
Ryan brings three years' experience playing with the Dragons under 20s team and two years playing in the NSW Cup.
"He's definitely going to add value and experience to our team," Fernley said. "He's exactly the guy we need and that will lead the other players."
In total, the Tigers have seven new signings this season in Ryan, halfback Jack McGlone, props Sam Taholo and Liuaki Ahosivi, former Queenbeyan Roos outside back Reeion Murray, ex-Queenbeyan Blues back rower Brent Lamb and outside back Mitch Webb.
"We've also got a few seniors coming back from last year," Fernley said.
"We've really struck a good balance, I'm hoping this will be our big year. Even though a few guys are coming from out of town, their amount of experience will definitely help the whole team settle in."
The Tigers will play their first game of the season against Tathra at Mackay Park on Sunday.
"The last time we played them was in last year's (Group 16) semi-final," Fernley said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.