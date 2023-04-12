A magistrate has banned a young woman from entering BWS Wollongong after she allegedly nicked booze from the shop earlier this week.
Brittany Anne Axam, 20, appeared via video link at Wollongong Local Court with her cuffed hands clasped together on Tuesday.
Axam faces charges of larceny and possessing a prohibited drug, with pleas yet to be entered.
Police will allege Axam, wearing black shorts and a white jacket, entered BWS on Burelli St on the evening of April 4 and stole 196 Double Grape Suntory cans valued at $40 while on bail for other offences.
Court papers stated a manager reported the alleged theft to police.
Axam was arrested at Wollongong police station on Monday, and upon being escorted to the charge room, a plastic bag containing "green matter" was allegedly found in her bag.
"It's weed," Axam allegedly told officers. Further tests revealed this was true.
Axam also faces charges of common assault, stalking or intimidation intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm, destroying or damaging property, contravening an apprehended violence order, and four counts of shoplifting.
It is alleged the latter charges relate to Axam taking $95.50 worth of alcohol from Liquorland Wollongong in the CBD mall on four separate occasions between January 28 and February 6.
In arguing for bail, defence lawyer Stewart Holt said Axam was facing ongoing struggles with her mental health diagnoses and homelessness, noting that custody would create further set backs.
Magistrate Robert Walker granted Axam's release and ordered her to live at a North Wollongong address, comply with the current apprehended violence order, and not enter BWS Wollongong.
Axam will return to court on Thursday.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
