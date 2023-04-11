St George Illawarra will be without star winger Mikaele Ravalawa as they prepare for Sunday's showdown with the Raiders.
Head coach Anthony Griffin was forced to make two changes to his squad for the round seven encounter, with Ravalawa to miss due to a hamstring strain suffered in their loss to the Titans. Prop Francis Molo will also miss the clash with Canberra, after entering a guilty plea on Tuesday for a grade two careless high tackle on Gold Coast's Moeaki Fotuaika.
Molo's teammate Jaydn Su'A also pleaded guilty for a grade one contact charge for a tackle on Tanah Boyd, but is free to play after being fined.
Molo will serve a three-match ban, while Ravalawa is also expected to miss three games due to his injury. Their places in the side have been taken by Tautau Moga and former Tiger Zane Musgrove.
New recruit Viliami Fifita has edged closer to his first NRL appearance, after being named on an extended bench, alongside Michael Molo, Max Feagai, Jayden Sullivan and Jaiyden Hunt.
Dragons squad:
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
