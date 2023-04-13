A homeless man who sought shelter in the multi-storey car park near Wollongong train station has learn his fate for a string of crimes including public urination and attacking two men.
Aaron Michael Lord will spend at least two more weeks behind bars after he was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old previously pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure in a public place, damaging property and two counts of common assault.
The court heard Lord became homeless during the pandemic after being laid off as a cook.
During August last year, a train station assistant helped two young females up the car park lift as they were afraid of Lord loitering nearby.
Shortly after, the assistant returned to the ground floor and started to sweep the concourse as Lord got his penis out and walked towards a green pylon, with CCTV depicting him urinating on it.
Lord left the car park and approached the assistant and got into his face, before shoulder barging him in the back.
Security who viewed the CCTV footage contacted police.
Lord immediately hopped inside a lift in an attempt to get away however he was handcuffed by officers shortly after.
More recently on January 23 this year, Lord entered an Albion Park Bakery which was closed for renovations at the time.
Lord asked for pies and when the owner of the bakery told him they weren't open, he left saying words to the effect of "f---ing bakery doesn't have any f---ing pies".
The hungry crim then kicked the front glass door with such force it smashed.
Lord walked off towards an alleyway and noticed his friend, who he asked if he could buy him a beer.
"Yeah, no worries mate," his friend responded, tendered court documents stated.
Lord then lashed out and punched his friend in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The victim got up and walked off.
Passersby contacted triple-0, with police arresting and "agitated" Lord shortly after.
The court heard Lord has diagnosed ADHD that went untreated for some time and that he recognises the criminality of his offending.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the major issue was that the assaults were unprovoked, adding there was a need to treat his mental health.
Lord copped eight months prison with a non-parole period of four months, backdated to his arrest in January, making him eligible for release on May 22.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
